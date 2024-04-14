Short Interest in Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Expands By 90.2%

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Renovaro Trading Down 3.7 %
Renovaro stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 238,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,569. Renovaro has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.27.
Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Renovaro
Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.
