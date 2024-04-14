Short Interest in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Drops By 20.6%

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 291,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 295,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,349. Richtech Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

