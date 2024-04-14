Short Interest in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Drops By 21.9%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 359,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Tile Shop

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $92,971.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,161,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,283,032.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,212,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,210,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,568. Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $308.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

