Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Decreases By 27.6%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $54,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 111.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of UFCS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,536. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $550.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -54.24%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

