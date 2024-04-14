Short Interest in Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Grows By 60.0%

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

VTWRF opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.