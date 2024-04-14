Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Increases By 27.5%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 256,100 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 862,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VCI Global Stock Up 3.4 %

VCIG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,330. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VCI Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VCI Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VCI Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VCI Global in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

