Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Declines By 17.9%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTM. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Verastem by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTM traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 85,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,981. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Verastem has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

