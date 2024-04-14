Short Interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Grows By 21.3%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Viasat has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

