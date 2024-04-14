Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Expands By 62.9%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zoomcar Stock Performance

Shares of ZCARW stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05. Zoomcar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Zoomcar alerts:

Zoomcar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomcar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomcar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.