Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

In other news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $28,085.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sight Sciences news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $28,085.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,441 shares of company stock valued at $324,625. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SGHT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 110,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,673. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Further Reading

