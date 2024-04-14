Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

