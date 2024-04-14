Silchester International Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Silchester International Investors LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.5% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 644,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $4.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

