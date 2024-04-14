Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 17,353 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 613.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
