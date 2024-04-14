Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $318.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $156.80 and a 52-week high of $331.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

