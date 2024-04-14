Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 9,647 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $79,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.42 and its 200-day moving average is $226.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.