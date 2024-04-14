Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

