Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 3,246 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.13 and its 200 day moving average is $476.38. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

