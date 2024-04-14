Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.67 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

