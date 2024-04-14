Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $124,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock worth $738,519. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.