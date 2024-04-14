Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 242,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Takeda Pharmaceutical

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

