Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Trading Down 2.9 %

BKNG opened at $3,531.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,597.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,356.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.