Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,587 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

