Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $140.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.94.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

