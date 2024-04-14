Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SAP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.40 and a 52-week high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

