Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $450.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

