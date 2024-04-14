Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

