Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CHD opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.