Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

