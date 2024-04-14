Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $469.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.74. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

