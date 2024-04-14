Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 6,963 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Mister Car Wash worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.7 %

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,617 shares of company stock worth $1,802,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

