Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 270,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 924,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

