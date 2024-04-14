Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,073 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $12.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.98. 11,577,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.