Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,664 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,561,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,121. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

