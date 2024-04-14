Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $209,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 52,433.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 255,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $608.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.