Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,636,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.84. 623,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.