Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,300,000 after buying an additional 206,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 270,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter.

RWO traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 77,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

