Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $273,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,319,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.81. 7,315,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,135. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

