Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.22.

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $768.71. 960,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $770.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

