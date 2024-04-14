Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $240,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,933,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

