SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 27.1% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $800.46 million and approximately $299.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010983 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00015095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,202.48 or 1.00079223 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00091709 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,016,182.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.80022109 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $285,815,171.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.