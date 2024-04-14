SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SKGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. SK Growth Opportunities has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Trading of SK Growth Opportunities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKGR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $10,180,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $10,205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 782.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,095,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 971,115 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $5,405,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.