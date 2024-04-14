Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Increased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 125.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. 1,176,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,260. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

