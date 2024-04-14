SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SGH opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SMART Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SMART Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

