Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.22

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $100.22 and traded as low as $80.65. Sodexo shares last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 103 shares.

Sodexo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.99.

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.