Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $8,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sotera Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

