Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.