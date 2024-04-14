SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,824 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 182,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

