SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $60.07. 8,090,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,739,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

