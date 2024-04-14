SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,536 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

