SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 3.8% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $77.64. 191,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

